Top WWE Superstar reveals shocking injury update

WWE Superstars are increasing the intensity on The Road to WrestleMania 41 as competition picks up. Wrestlers have kept injuries hidden for decades as they often prefer to chase money and championships with zero interruptions, no matter how devastating they may be. A top star has just revealed a concerning injury update to fans.

Ad

Ethan Page has been busy while chasing his second championship reign with World Wrestling Entertainment. The former TNA star has won all televised singles matches since coming up short against Tony D'Angelo for the NXT North American Championship in mid-December. Since then, Page has two TV wins over Cedric Alexander, one over Dante Chen, and one over Je'Von Evans, which was last week at Vengeance Day.

It seems that All Ego has been wrestling while injured. The 35-year-old took to X today to taunt the WWE Universe with a new photo. Page revealed that he has been working with a nose injury.

Ad

Trending

"How could @WWE fans ever question my commitment ? A broken nose, with no break in my schedule. We all know #WWENXT just wouldn’t have been the same without me last night [slightly smiling face emoji] [finger pointing left emoji]," Ethan Page wrote with the photo below.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Page debuted on May 28, 2024, then quickly received an NXT Championship match from Trick Williams. Page lost that initial match but ultimately dethroned Williams, setting a new record for becoming champion in the shortest time period following a debut, at 40 days. Page dropped the title back to Williams 86 days later.

WWE NXT loaded lineup for next week

TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys will return to the World Wrestling Entertainment ring on next week's NXT. Below is the updated lineup for the episode, which will air live from Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH:

Ad

The Hardys vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

Ethan Page and Wes Lee vs. Je'Von Evans and Ricky Saints

TNA X-Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King

Moose (c) vs. Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King Women's North American Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Karmen Petrovic

Expand Tweet

NXT will return to the Performance Center in Orlando, FL, for the March 4 episode. The special Roadblock episode will take place the following week on March 11, live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback