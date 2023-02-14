Baron Corbin won't be happy with the latest tweet shared by Cody Rhodes' sister Teil.

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Corbin bragged about being the last person to beat Roman Reigns. He then hurled a barrage of insults at Cody Rhodes' family. An enraged Rhodes launched an attack on Corbin. Shortly after, a CrossRhodes ended things for Corbin and thus Cody was victorious.

Cody's sister Teil put out a tweet around the same time, making it known that she wasn't a fan of Baron Corbin. Check out what she wrote in her tweet:

"Cody has to fight this weirdo in his street clothes. What is happening ?! Who is this man #WWERaw"

WWE fans had hilarious responses to Teil's tweet about Baron Corbin

Teil Rhodes' tweet received some amusing responses from WWE fans. Check out some of the reactions below:

Corbin is not exactly doing well for himself on the main roster at the moment. He recently split with WWE Hall of Famer JBL after losing to Dexter Lumis on RAW. JBL didn't want to do anything with Corbin and told him that one "can't polish a tu*d."

Behind the scenes, Triple H reportedly split JBL and Corbin as he believed the pairing wasn't working:

"They gave up on it. Obviously, this wasn't the plan. The guy in charge, that's Paul [Levesque], felt it wasn't working, and that was it. Where they go with Corbin, I don't know. It felt very much like a burial for Corbin. He's had so many gimmick changes. There's nothing wrong or right with him, but in the pantheon of stars, he's just not at that top star level," Dave Meltzer of WOR said. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

On the other hand, Cody is having the main event run that he's always dreamed of. He recently won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at WrestleMania 39.

