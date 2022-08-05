Top WWE Superstar says John Cena is "never coming back"

16-time world champion in WWE, John Cena, is arguably one of the greatest stars in the history of the company. However, he no longer works on a full-time schedule and rarely shows up on WWE television. A top WWE Superstar made major comments about Cena during a recent live event.

The Leader of Cenation recently celebrated his 20th anniversary with WWE. Debuting back in 2002 on SmackDown, fans still remember his iconic "Ruthless Aggression" reply to Kurt Angle. Although he was a highly polar figure during his full-time run, his absence has surely made fans miss him and realize his importance.

WWE recently shared a video on its official Instagram handle from a live event. The video saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns noticing a fan wearing Cena's gear at ringside. The Tribal Chief, staying true to his character, looked at the fan and claimed "I smashed him" and added "he's never coming back". Reigns then continued his entrance as the fans in attendance cheered him on.

John Cena and Roman Reigns clashed last year at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns has always been compared to John Cena ever since WWE started to push him heavily as a babyface after the break-up of The Shield. The company even booked a "passing the torch" match between the two at WWE No Mercy 2017 where Reigns defeated Cena. However, fans never really got behind Reigns until his heel turn and the subsequent debut of The Tribal Chief character.

John Cena returned to WWE last year to challenge Reigns for his title at last year's SummerSlam. Fans thoroughly enjoyed the feud between the two that saw some intense promo battles. In the end, The Tribal Chief defeated Cena and retained his title in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2021.

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the WWE mountain for two years now. During this time, he has defeated several huge stars, holding on to the Universal Championship for 700+ days.

