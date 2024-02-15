Top WWE superstar sends one-word message after qualifying for Elimination Chamber

Several WWE Superstars are vying for an opportunity to challenge for a title at WrestleMania 40. One top superstar who qualified for the men's Elimination Chamber match sent a one-word message to his followers on Instagram.

LA Knight faced off against Ivar of the Viking Raiders in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match this past Monday on RAW. The two superstars had a hard-fought match, but it was the "Megastar" who got the win and earned himself a spot in the men's Elimination Chamber match to determine the No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Knight joined Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley in the match. They will have to wait for the winner of the two remaining qualifying matches – The Miz vs. Logan Paul and Kevin Owens vs. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.

In a post on his Instagram account, LA Knight shared his interview with Cathy Kelley on RAW Talk. Knight did not accept Kelley's congratulatory message because he had not accomplished anything. He wants everyone to reserve it for when he wins the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

"Congratulations?" Knight wrote.

LA Knight also reminded the WWE Universe that he's still one of the biggest stars today despite the presence of The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins. Knight is confident that he'll win at Elimination Chamber and challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

LA Knight sends message to AJ Styles on WWE's The Bump

In an appearance on WWE's The Bump, LA Knight commented on AJ Styles losing his Elimination Chamber qualifying match on last week's SmackDown. Knight, who distracted Styles against Drew McIntyre, told AJ to stop complaining about what happened to him.

"AJ has done this thing since he came back where he whined, cried, and complained," Knight said. "People were stepping over him, he's a dead body, this and that. In all honesty, I wish he would have gotten that win last week because then at least he would have had one less thing to complain about." [55:50 - 56:07]

Knight and Styles have not settled their differences, which could lead to a blowoff match in the future. But with Knight qualifying for Elimination Chamber, Styles must be feeling angry about his rival's success.

