Top WWE Superstar sends warning after violent RAW attack

A veteran WWE Superstar was involved in a violent attack on this week's WWE RAW. Now the former champion Ivar has delivered a blunt warning to the locker room.

The Viking Raiders continued their feud with Alpha Academy on Monday's RAW as Ivar was surprisingly defeated by Akira Tozawa while Valhalla and Maxxine Dupri watched from ringside. The 2 minute bout was the rematch to the first-ever meeting between the two, which saw the Viking grappler secure a 4 minute win on December 18. After the squash match, Valhalla and Ivar led a brutal assault on their Alpha Academy enemies.

The ringside attack ended after the former Sarah Logan knocked Dupri out of the ring with a headbutt, then the former Hanson smashed Tozawa with a moonsault. War Beard took to social media today to issue a bold warning.

Ivar posted highlights from the attack on Alpha Academy to Instagram. He chose Leo Moracchioli's Metal Version cover of "Immigrant Song" by Led Zeppelin for the soundtrack. The multi-time tag team champion declared that he and Valhalla are not playing around.

"We ain't here to play games #Valhalla #Maxine #Ivar #Tozawa #alphaacademy #VikingRaiders #wwe #raw #wweraw," he wrote.

WWE continues to push Ivar and Valhalla together while Erik is on the shelf with an injury. He has not wrestled since The Viking Raiders defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin on September 11 at the Main Event tapings.

The 39-year-old announced in November that he underwent neck fusion surgery for his C6/C7 vertebrae. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected to miss at least 6 months.

Backstage updates on The Viking Raiders in WWE

WWE officials have reportedly decided on extending Erik's contract to make up for time he's missing due to the recent neck fusion surgery.

Injured wrestlers often have their contracts automatically extended to make up for time away. There's no update on when Erik might be back in action, but he will likely miss at least 6 months. A source recently reported that the automatic extension for the 39-year-old Viking Raider has been confirmed.

It was recently noted on RAW commentary that Valhalla's husband will be out of action 'for the foreseeable future,' but no exact timeframe was given. The Vikings signed their first WWE contracts on January 16, 2018, so it's likely they re-signed in the last year or two.

Erik's injury has led to a big singles push for Ivar, along with Valhalla. An injury to a tag team wrestler usually means the other partner has to sit things out or work the lower-to-midcard, but officials have decided to keep the momentum going for the rest of the Vikings faction. The push has been well-received by fans so far.

Ivar defeated another Alpha Academy member on the January 8 WWE RAW in a match that went under 4 minutes. He later revealed a new name for the finisher that he used to defeat Otis that night.

What do you think of WWE pushing Ivar and Valhalla while Erik is gone? What is your bold prediction for The Viking Raiders in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

