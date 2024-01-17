Top WWE Superstar shares brutal injury following RAW attack

A top WWE superstar showed off her unforeseen injury after attacking her rival on RAW.

Valhalla, formerly known as Sarah Logan, has only wrestled twice since officially returning to WWE in November 2022. She mostly works as the valet for Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders.

However, Valhalla's currently managing Ivar since Erik is sidelined with a neck injury. Ivar has looked unstoppable at times since he was allowed to wrestle as a singles star, even performing an impressive moonsault despite his size.

On the latest episode of RAW, Ivar suffered an upset loss to Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy. Maxxine Dupri temporarily distracted Ivar, who was trying to hit the Doomsault. Tozawa capitalized and pinned the 304-pound behemoth with a sunset flip powerbomb.

After the match, Valhalla wanted payback and attacked Dupri. She even hit her patented pop-up headbutt. However, the move caused some damage to her as well after Dupri's hand accidentally hit her in the mouth, giving her a fat lip.

"While smashing my head into Maxxine, I also smashed my face into her fist and gave myself a fat lip. No one kicks my a** like I do!!" wrote Valhalla.

You can check out her Instagram post here.

Valhalla is set to wrestle next week for just the third time since returning to WWE. Ivy Nile, who recently celebrated her fourth anniversary with the company, vowed to avenge Maxxine Dupri and got herself a match courtesy of RAW general manager Adam Pearce.

It should be noted that Valhalla's last win in the company happened way back on January 27, 2020, when she beat Deonna Purrazzo on Main Event.

Valhalla accused of stealing her WWE gimmick from indy star

In an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co more than a year ago, NWA star Natalia Markova accused Valhalla of copying Max the Impaler's gimmick.

"I mean, honestly, I think it is a ripoff because I know for a fact that Sarah knows Max. ... But I think that she just saw that it was successful and she was like, alright, I'm in a bigger company and I can do whatever I want," Markova said.

While there are similarities between Valhalla and Max the Impaler's gimmick, the former is mainly used by WWE as a manager.

Who do you think will win next week between Valhalla and Ivy Nile? Share your answers in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here