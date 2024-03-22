Top WWE Superstar takes major shot at CM Punk ahead of The Best in the World's return on RAW

Drew McIntyre recently addressed rumors that he would not have been in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL had CM Punk not gotten injured, and so he went ahead and dismissed any such claims.

The Best in the World made a surprise return to the company last November at Survivor Series. The Men's Royal Rumble was his first televised match after his return and as luck would have it, he suffered a significant injury during a spot with McIntyre. The injury ruled him out of action for several months, and so while Punk was rumored to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, The Scottish Warrior will now be The Visionary's challenger at the Show of Shows.

In an interview with Evan Mack's World, McIntyre addressed whether he would have been in his current position if Punk was not injured. The former WWE Champion took a major shot at the 45-year-old, claiming he "broke like glass."

"['What's your thoughts to the people that say that you wouldn't be in this spot if Mr. Punk would not be injured and at home for WrestleMania 40?'] Everyone's entitled to their opinion. It doesn't mean that opinion's right or wrong, but you know, I struggle to believe that Punk would be racking up the momentum I've racked up based on my work rather than based on my name value," he said.

The 38-year-old added:

"Like, you see, 'I'm Punk. I got an incredible run with the company in the past.' And people were so excited to see him back for the few weeks before he broke like glass. But, you know, I've been putting in the work. I've been evolving the character. I feel like everything is hitting and I'm where I need to be, not just on television, but socially and the likes, and you can see it reflected in the numbers. And I think he would not be surprised that if something is working, whatever the plans are, those plans can quickly change." [6:23 - 7:18]

You can watch his comments in this video below:

Drew McIntyre doesn't respect the former WWE Champion

CM Punk is one of the most popular superstars in WWE history. In his interview with Evan Mack's World, Drew McIntyre acknowledged The Best in the World's stardom, disclosing that he understands that he brings more attention to the company.

However, the number-one contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship stated that he does not respect Punk as a person.

"['Is there an affinity of respect that you have for this man?] No, not as a person. I understand he's a big name, though. I understand he draws eyeballs. And that's good for the rest of our roster," he said.

The Second City Saint recently announced that he will be at WrestleMania XL despite being out of action. Punk is in fact set to return to WWE RAW this coming Monday. It would be interesting to see if he confronts McIntyre.

Should CM Punk face Drew McIntyre when he returns from injury? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Evan Mack's World and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

