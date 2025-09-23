Top WWE Superstar is unhappy with Jey Uso

A top WWE star is unhappy with Jey Uso. The former World Heavyweight Champion has had a busy few weeks feuding with The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. But he has also found a nemesis in LA Knight.The two stars faced each other on RAW in a one-on-one match this week. Knight was on top when Reed and Breakker ran down to the ring, and the Megastar had to fight them off. Jey Uso took advantage of the situation, hitting Knight with a Spear and an Uso Splash to pick up the win. After the match, Jimmy Uso joined Jey at the entrance ramp as Knight was surrounded by the Vision. Jey went backstage, but Jimmy ran to the ring with a chair to fend off the heels. Jey's actions drew some sharp comments from Knight after the show.In a video posted on X (Twitter), LA Knight questioned Jey's allegiance and appeared frustrated with him.&quot;I don’t know what that was, man. You know it’s crazy to think this man can come in here red hot, pissed off, but now I gotta question. Is Jey on the philosophy, if you can’t beat them, join them? I know that’s not the truth, I know that’s not what happened, but you damn sure took advantage of what they did. You damn sure took advantage of the damage. Jey, my man, not cool. Very soon, you’re gonna find out exactly how not cool that really is,&quot; he said.You can check out the video below:There has been some tension between Knight and Jey in the last few weeks. Two weeks ago, Jey hit Knight with a Spear and then next week, the Megastar returned the favor with a BFT on the former Intercontinental Champion.Jey Uso was placed in concussion protocol after WrestlepaloozaAt Wrestlepalooza, The Usos battled The Vision in a tag team match with LA Knight as the special guest referee.During the match, Jey hit Bron Breakker with a steel chair, which bounced back off his back to hit Jey in the forehead. This busted open the former World Champion as the match came to an abrupt end.Later, it was reported that Jey Uso has been placed in concussion protocol, which is a requirement after such an injury.However, it turns out the injury wasn't serious, as he competed on RAW two days later.