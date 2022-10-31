Top WWE Superstar uses popular meme to poke fun at Bloodline member

Sami Zayn has continued his aggravation of his fellow Bloodline member, Jey Uso, as he recently posted a meme poking fun at the Undisputed Tag Team Champion.

Last Friday on SmackDown, the faction's leader Roman Reigns, instructed Sami Zayn and Jey to settle their differences. This led to Zayn stating that The Right Hand Man is acting strange due to the latter not feeling very 'Ucey.' The Honorary Uce's comments struck a hilarious nerve with the stars in the ring and the fans at home.

Earlier today, Zayn tweeted a popular meme that hinted towards Jey Uso's continued lack of "Uceyness" within the group.

The faction will need to be on the same page on Saturday, November 5, as they have two crucial title matches lined up for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Former WWE writer talks about Sami Zayn's story with The Bloodline

Zayn has capitalized on his new association with WWE's main event act, as every segment of his has been a guaranteed show-stealer.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently gave props to the former Intercontinental Champion on social media and praised his remarkable work.

"As I went to tweet about @SamiZayn I saw he has me Blocked. If I was Critical of Sami it was because of Lack of Character. There are 1000s of GREAT Wrestlers-U need the Other Half to GET OVER. Sami has Found that Other Half and now has INDEED GOTTEN HIMSELF OVER. Kudos," wrote Russo.

Sami Zayn has been in WWE for nearly a decade. However, his recent storyline with The Bloodline is arguably the most entertaining work of his current run. It will be interesting to see what's next in his exciting saga with the Samoan stable.

