Top WWE Superstar wants to "make things right" at the expense of Jey Uso

Jey Uso will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the RAW after Money in the Bank 2025 against Gunther. The Ring General has vowed to "make things right" by taking the title off the reigning champion.
Jey won the title by dethroning Gunther at WrestleMania 41. The victory marked the beginning of his first reign as a WWE World Champion and also saw the conclusion of the Austrian's first reign as the World Heavyweight Champion.
On this week's RAW, The Yeet Master came face-to-face with his next challenger, who put him on notice with his latest post on Instagram.
"In 2 weeks, i'll make things right again!" Gunther wrote.
You can check out Gunther's post on Instagram below.
Sam Roberts believes Jey Uso's title reign could end at the hands of Drew McIntyre
Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre share a storied history in WWE. Recent reports have suggested that the Scotsman will take time off from WWE after his loss to Damian Priest at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX.
On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts said Jey's World Heavyweight Championship reign could end at the hands of a returning Drew McIntyre.
"If he's really going through some kind of medical thing and you can chronicle that journey a little bit on his road to coming back. I mean, you could build this guy up into the biggest babyface since Cody Rhodes. It'd be massive. You could finally get him back to where he was in 2020 (...) We can get back there now with the work that Drew has done as a heel. I mean, it's right there. It's there for the taking, in my opinion."
Jey was also in action on the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. He defeated Logan Paul to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Champion despite John Cena's best attempt to help The Maverick win the title. The returning Cody Rhodes helped Jey fend off Cena and Paul.