Top WWE Superstar wants to "make things right" at the expense of Jey Uso

Jey Uso will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the RAW after Money in the Bank 2025 against Gunther. The Ring General has vowed to "make things right" by taking the title off the reigning champion.

Ad

Jey won the title by dethroning Gunther at WrestleMania 41. The victory marked the beginning of his first reign as a WWE World Champion and also saw the conclusion of the Austrian's first reign as the World Heavyweight Champion.

On this week's RAW, The Yeet Master came face-to-face with his next challenger, who put him on notice with his latest post on Instagram.

"In 2 weeks, i'll make things right again!" Gunther wrote.

Ad

Trending

You can check out Gunther's post on Instagram below.

Ad

Sam Roberts believes Jey Uso's title reign could end at the hands of Drew McIntyre

Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre share a storied history in WWE. Recent reports have suggested that the Scotsman will take time off from WWE after his loss to Damian Priest at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts said Jey's World Heavyweight Championship reign could end at the hands of a returning Drew McIntyre.

Ad

"If he's really going through some kind of medical thing and you can chronicle that journey a little bit on his road to coming back. I mean, you could build this guy up into the biggest babyface since Cody Rhodes. It'd be massive. You could finally get him back to where he was in 2020 (...) We can get back there now with the work that Drew has done as a heel. I mean, it's right there. It's there for the taking, in my opinion."

Ad

Jey was also in action on the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. He defeated Logan Paul to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Champion despite John Cena's best attempt to help The Maverick win the title. The returning Cody Rhodes helped Jey fend off Cena and Paul.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More