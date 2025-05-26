Jey Uso's WWE World Heavyweight Title reign ending at the hands of RAW's biggest heel, says analyst

Jey Uso is riding high as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. However, a wrestling analyst believes his fairytale run could end at the hands of RAW's biggest heel this year.
The YEET Master made his first successful title defense against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend. He previously put his gold on the line against Seth Rollins on the May 5 edition of RAW, which ended in a disqualification.
Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts addressed the rumors of Drew McIntyre taking some time off after his loss to Damian Priest at Saturday Night's Main Event.
The WWE analyst said the Scotsman could get back to the position he was in 2020 upon his return.
"If he's really going through some kind of medical thing and you can chronicle that journey a little bit on his road to coming back. I mean, you could build this guy up into the biggest babyface since Cody Rhodes. It'd be massive. You could finally get him back to where he was in 2020...We can get back there now with the work that Drew has done as a heel. I mean, it's right there. It's there for the taking, in my opinion."
Roberts thinks WWE could have Seth Rollins dethrone Jey Uso sometime this year and set the stage for Drew McIntyre to emerge as a babyface to challenge Rollins for the title at WrestleMania 42.
"I think that long term, really good things can happen for Drew McIntyre, and he can come back and just go straight for the championship, because it's time. It's time for Drew to be in that position of, 'No, I'm going to take the title.' Who knows? Maybe what you do is you have Seth eventually beat Jey, and what if the main event of WrestleMania next year is Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title?" (From 39:37 to 40:56)
You can check out the full episode below:
What's next for Jey Uso in WWE?
Jey Uso may have defeated Logan Paul, but the feud between the two men seems far from over.
The two superstars will now face each other in a tag team match at WWE Money in the Bank, where Jey Uso will team with Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.
The American Nightmare returned at Saturday Night's Main Event to take out The Cenation Leader and help his friend retain his title.
Rhodes' redemption story is now underway, and it could lead to a rematch with Cena down the road.
If you carry quotes from this article, please credit the Notsam Wrestling podcast and give an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.