Best and Worst of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event - Cody Rhodes returns, new Paul Heyman Guy revealed 

WWE had a mixed bag of matches in the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Jesse "The Body" Ventura returned to provide another vantage point instead of Pat McAfee and Michael Cole acting more like fans than commentators.

Both the WWE and World Heavyweight Champions defended their titles, though in less-than-appealing showcases against R-Truth and Logan Paul, respectively. Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman added another member to their alliance.

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest tried to end their blood feud, but given how the match ended, it seems far from over. Here is the best and worst of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

#3. Best/Worst - Ron Cena faces John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event

When WWE announced John Cena would face R-Truth in a non-title match, it was disappointing, but it made sense. Truth isn't exactly a perennial title contender, yet he had the built-in "childhood hero" angle to play against the Champ.

The funny part was that Truth came out to Cena's music dressed as John Cena. He acted like the Champ would have acted if he were still portraying a beloved hero.

Truth called himself "Ron Cena," and the commentators referred to him by that name. The match wasn't going to be a 30-minute Roman Reigns/Triple H WrestleMania match, but it was what it needed to be—a rather quick showing.

The commentators and R-Truth were naive to think that Cena had changed since he didn't blast Truth with the belt, but still kicked him in the groin.

#2. Best/Worst - Damian Priest thinks he won definitively

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre both promised that their "cycle of violence" would end in their Steel Cage match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Both men brought the action and violence, giving the fans some of what they were promised.

The big issue that even Jesse Ventura pointed out is that after hitting The Scottish Warrior with a Con-Chair-To, Priest simply walked out of the cage to win. He didn't go for more damage or climb out of the cage.

While he picked up the victory, McIntyre got up a few seconds later as Priest was leaving. That's not a definitive victory like they may have planned, and with McIntyre losing, it's not over.

Priest's win was likely to take The Scottish Warrior off TV since he's been dealing with nagging injuries, but the way the finish at Saturday Night's Main Event unfolded felt extremely flat.

#1. Best - Planning a step ahead

WWE opted to start Saturday Night's Main Event with the vaunted tag team match between CM Punk & Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker.

Placing it in the opening slot telegraphed that something meaningful would go down in the main event.

The teams battled like they hated each other instead of starting slow with a collar and elbow tie-up. All four men had their moments, but it was Paul Heyman's interference that set the stage for the big reveal - the return of Bronson Reed.

Reed destroyed Punk by driving him through the barricade. It distracted Sami Zayn, allowing Breakker to hit the Spear for the win. The group was going to need more members, and few are as imposing as Reed.

#1. Worst - Chelsea Green falls to 0-5 against Zelina Vega

Chelsea Green has been a bright spot during three hours of SmackDown. The fans love her, and her act is silly yet entertaining. However, against Zelina Vega, the former Women's US Champion was 0-4 entering Saturday Night's Main Event.

That mark moved to 0-5 after Vega won a match that should have taken place on SmackDown or involved different competitors. Nothing stood out from their previous encounters, and Green losing once again made zero sense.

Had she lost the title to Vega but qualified for Money in the Bank, it would make sense. For now, she's done nothing but lose over the last two months.

#1. Best/Worst - Cody Rhodes returns after a flat main event

The highly touted World Heavyweight Title match between Jey Uso and Logan Paul was mostly forgettable. It was sloppy at times and didn't feature anything new from either star.

The Maverick eventually pulled the middle buckle pad off, and Jey hit it head-first. Paul panicked when Jey kicked out, but it felt like a misuse of a title match throughout.

The Yeet Master's first defense ended with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker beating him up. While he may have defeated Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event, not achieving a clean victory in his first two defenses shows a lack of faith from bookers.

The whole pairing was to set up Cody Rhodes' return and challenge for a match at Money in the Bank. While the return was good, it all felt rushed because of the plethora of commercial breaks, recaps, and other segments.

