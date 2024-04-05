Top WWE Superstar will suffer an upsetting defeat at WrestleMania XL in a major championship match, predicts Matt Morgan

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan predicted that Sami Zayn will fail to dethrone Gunther at WWE WrestleMania XL.

The former Undisputed Tag Team Champion won a Six-Man Gauntlet Match on RAW a few weeks ago to earn a shot at The Ring General's Intercontinental Championship at this year's Show of Shows. While many are betting on Zayn to end the historic title reign of Imperium's leader, Morgan does not think the same.

The TNA legend claimed on the Gigantic Pop podcast, that Zayn capturing the Intercontinental Championship would be a step down for him anyway since he was close to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year. Meanwhile, predicting that Gunther will emerge victorious in their clash at WrestleMania XL.

"I'm gonna say Gunther [will win at WrestleMania]. I'm gonna say Gunther. (...) But isn't this still a step down for him [Zayn] even if he wins? He was at the precipice of being our world champion, dude. Like, he was right there," he said. [1:06:57 - 1:07:22]

Matt Morgan also predicted the winner of the brother vs brother match at WWE WrestleMania XL

While Sami Zayn and Gunther are scheduled to square off for the Intercontinental Championship on Saturday, Jey Uso and his brother, Jimmy, will go head-to-head on the same night at WrestleMania XL.

On the same podcast, Matt Morgan predicted that The Bloodline would predictably help Jimmy defeat his twin brother to earn him the right to brag about beating Jey, who is the more accomplished singles competitor presently.

"'I feel like Jimmy needs that win more'. Wouldn't it help him, right? 'I think outside interference.' Sure, definitely. Bloodline screws it up somehow again ad nauseam for the 55,000th time. Jimmy gets to go around bragging that he beat Main Event Jey Uso," he said. [1:05:01 - 1:05:19]

Five other matches will also be contested on Night One of WWE WrestleMania XL, including a massive tag team fight in which World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will team up with Cody Rhodes to face The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

