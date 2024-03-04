Top WWE tag team emulate Shawn Michaels and Triple H’s signature moves during live event

A top WWE team just copied Shawn Michaels and Triple H's signature moves during a recent live event.

DIY were one of the most entertaining tag teams during their days in WWE NXT. Sadly, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano's friendship dwindled and they soon turned foes, causing them to break up as a tag team.

DIY wouldn't reunite again until both men made their way to the main roster. They have formed a sort of alliance with The Miz now. They have recently found themselves feuding with Judgment Day after they saved R-Truth from getting assaulted by the faction.

Following the match, Truth, in comic fashion, confused DIY with D-Generation X. Hence, it was only fitting that Ciampa and Gargano challenged their inner DX. During a recent live event, DIY, The Miz, and R-Truth were competing against The Judgment Day. During the match, Gargano hit JD McDonagh with the sweet chin music while Ciampa hit him with the pedigree.

Triple H sends a message ahead of WWE RAW

Triple H has his hands full considering it is WrestleMania season. As many rivalries are starting to pick up, things are starting to truly heat up. Drew McIntyre has had problems with Jey Uso in the past and the two men will resume their rivalry this week on WWE RAW.

Triple H took to social media to hype up this match between Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre ahead of WWE RAW.

"Two Superstars at the top of their game, with everything to gain… you already know this is going to be one hell of a match. Jey Uso vs. @DMcIntyreWWE, tomorrow night LIVE on #WWERaw. 8/7c @USANetwork," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre will be able to continue his momentum ahead of his major match at WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on DIY copying DX? Sound off in the comments section.

