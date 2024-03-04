Triple H sends a message ahead of WWE RAW

The WWE Universe is buzzing ahead of a major match planned for Monday's RAW. Now Triple H has just checked in with an update for fans.

The Road to WrestleMania 40 will continue on Monday with a live RAW episode from San Antonio, Texas. The rivalry between Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre is set to explode once again as the two ring veterans do battle in singles competition.

Triple H took to X (formerly Twitter) this evening, to promote the big Uso vs. McIntyre match on RAW. The Chief Content Officer declared that this will be one heck of a bout.

"Two Superstars at the top of their game, with everything to gain… you already know this is going to be one hell of a match. Jey Uso vs. @DMcIntyreWWE, tomorrow night LIVE on #WWERaw. 8/7c @USANetwork," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

This will be the fourth televised singles bout between Uso and McIntyre since the former Bloodline member came to RAW last year. The Scottish Warrior has won all three previous matches - on September 18, November 20, and December 11.

WWE RAW to feature rematches and more

WWE will continue the build to WrestleMania 40 on Monday with a live RAW episode on the USA Network. The show will air from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The company has just announced two rematches for RAW as of this writing. Becky Lynch will take on Nia Jax, and Jey Uso will face Drew McIntyre. An official match preview for Uso vs. McIntyre was also just released.

"As a result of winning the Elimination Chamber, Drew McIntyre is now set to challenge World Heavyweight Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at WrestleMania. His success, however, has not stopped The Scottish Warrior from antagonizing any and all superstars that he does not like. Case in point, the verbal altercation with Jey Uso last week that resulted in a backstage brawl. McIntyre has urged Rollins to back off his issues with The Bloodline in order to prevent tainting their title match at The Showcase of the Immortals. Should he take his own advice before choosing to mix it up with a very dangerous 'Main Event' Jey Uso? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on USA," they wrote.

Regarding Lynch vs. Jax, WWE is billing this as a "highly personal rematch" after Jax won at RAW Day 1. They are teasing interference from Liv Morgan.

What is your bold prediction for Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre? How would you book Uso at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below!

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!