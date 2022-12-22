Top WWE Tag Team sends a message to The Bloodline ahead of SmackDown

The Bloodline has been dominating the men's singles and tag team division for nearly two years in WWE. Recently, newly crowned number-one contenders Hit Row sent a message to the champions ahead of their title match on SmackDown.

Earlier this year, Hit Row returned to the company and resumed their WWE journey on the blue brand. After feuding with Viking Raiders and Legado Del Fantasma, the duo became the new number-one contenders by defeating the two teams in a Triple Threat Tag Team match.

The Usos have crossed over 500 days as the WWE Tag Team Champions and will face Hit Row on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Today, Top Dolla of Hit Row had a message for The Bloodline ahead of their clash for the titles. Check it out:

"Tomorrow… Christmas Eve-Eve 🎄#SmackDown We Get an Early Gift 🎁"

It will be interesting to see if Hit Row gets to showcase its talent under the new regime as a dominant team.

The Bloodline attacked the entire RAW locker room on WWE RAW

The Bloodline have been at the top of their game ever since defeating The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens at Survivor Series: WarGames. However, The Prizefighter has some unresolved issues with Sami Zayn.

Last week, it was announced that Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn will team up to face Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing. It was later revealed that Owens' partner would be none other than John Cena for the final SmackDown of 2022.

Last Monday, a furious Roman Reigns cut a promo and sent a message to the entire RAW locker room due to Kevin Owens' actions. Throughout the show, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa attacked several members of the roster.

The night finally ended when The Usos were defeated by Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Kevin Owens in a tag team match. The two Canadian superstars had a staredown before the show ended.

Do you think The Bloodline will turn on Sami Zayn? Sound off in the comment section.

