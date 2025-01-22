Torrie Wilson, Kelly Kelly, and several other WWE Superstars react to Maryse's heartwarming post

WWE Superstars and wrestlers from other promotions flooded Maryse's heartwarming personal post with love after she revealed a huge secret following Monday Night RAW. The former Divas Champion recently celebrated her 42nd birthday.

Last year was filled with adversities for The Mizanins, as Maryse was diagnosed with a pre-cancerous condition for which she got surgery and eventually became cancer-free in the coming months. The veteran recently opened up about one of her fears.

In her recent birthday post, she talked about being scared of reaching 42 as her father passed away at the same age. However, she revealed how she overcame several of her health issues over the past year and has never been stronger or healthier in her life as she crossed a little over four decades.

The former Divas Champion shared a lot about her prior health issues, but thankfully, she's out of danger. Moreover, she was flooded with positive messages from WWE Superstars, legends, and wrestling personalities who haven't been in the Stamford-based promotion for a while.

Here's what the stars commented:

Maryse reveals why she doesn't want to return to WWE

Maryse had a very successful career in WWE as a Diva, where she was once the longest reigning Divas Champion. However, she decided to focus on her family and made a few appearances to assist The Miz.

In an interview with People Magazine, the 42-year-old veteran revealed why she doesn't want to return to the Stamford-based promotion as a full-time performer. Moreover, she's focused on raising her kids.

"As much as we love what we do, the kids are now priority and number one. So we have to prioritize them in every single aspect. […] Especially as a woman, it’s difficult with two kids. I can’t travel the way [I used to] […] And then I don’t want to. I want to be there for my kids. And that’s what makes me happy. I want to go to bed at night and know that I’m in the same house as my kids, so as much as I love the business — I miss it — I choose my kids," she said. [H/T: PEOPLE]

It'll be interesting to see if she will return in the future for a Royal Rumble appearance.

