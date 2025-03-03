Torrie Wilson offers public praise to current WWE champion

The WWE Universe has certain legends and superstars who are seemingly off-limits to the trolls, and well-respected across the board. Torrie Wilson fits into that category as she has remained highly-regarded through the eras, no matter what. The 2019 Hall of Famer just caused a bit of a stir with public praise for a certain champion.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made history last Monday by becoming the first three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after dethroning Naomi and Bianca Belair. Morgan then entered the Women's Elimination Chamber on Saturday. She was set to lock up with Naomi to start the six-woman bout, but a returning Jade Cargill pulled a swerve by laying The Glow Out, which she has since explained in controversial fashion. Morgan lasted just over 29 minutes inside the brutal steel structure, finally being eliminated by The EST for the win.

The Miracle Kid eased concerns over her injury status coming out of Elimination Chamber with a post-show selfie update on Saturday night. Torrie took to X (fka Twitter) today to respond with public praise from one legend to a current champion. Wilson also admitted she loves watching The Judgment Day member in action.

"@YaOnlyLivvOnce you are incredible. Love watching you! ❤️," Torrie Wilson wrote.

Liv has not publicly responded as of this writing. Wilson wrestled almost 300 matches from 1999 until her retirement, including the four she worked in 2009, 2018, and 2021. Despite her lengthy career, the Hall of Famer never held a title in the Stamford-based promotion.

Triple H congratulates new WWE champions

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are World Wrestling Entertainment's first-ever three-time Women's Tag Team Champions.

After their win over Naomi and Bianca Belair on last week's RAW, Triple H took to X/Twitter to congratulate Morgan and Rodriguez, and knocked Dominik Mysterio.

"Congratulations to the 3x #WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions @yaonlylivvonce @raquelwwe (and @dominik_35 … I guess)," Triple H wrote with the video below.

Going into RAW, Morgan and Rodriguez were tied with seven other teams for the most reigns with the Women's Tag Team Championship. The other teams now locked in a six-way tie for second place are: Naomi & Belair, Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai & IYO SKY, The Kabuki Warriors, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, and The Boss 'n' Hug Connection.

