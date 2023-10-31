Torrie Wilson reveals what she does now, 15 years after leaving WWE (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson recently opened up about what she does for a living after leaving the wrestling business.

Wilson appeared in WCW in 1999 and 2000 before joining WWE in 2001. The fan-favorite enjoyed a seven-year run with the company before departing in 2008. She last appeared in WWE at the 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony to induct her long-time friend Stacy Keibler.

At the Icons of Wrestling Convention, Wilson told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that a lot of her current work is based online:

"I have invested in a few businesses online. I promote health and wellness online. I'm big into social media." [4:24 – 4:33]

Wilson, a former fitness competitor, also discussed the importance of staying healthy both mentally and physically:

"It's just become such an ingrained part of my life. I do it first and foremost for my mental state. It started off when I was young as just wanting to look good, but now it's like something I need every day. I don't feel right without [exercising]." [4:52 – 5:06]

Watch the video above to find out Wilson's thoughts on WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Torrie Wilson's WWE Hall of Fame career

Unlike many wrestlers, Torrie Wilson had no aspirations of getting involved in the industry. She attended a WCW event in 1999 alongside her ex-boyfriend, which led to her having a conversation with the company's then-booker, Kevin Nash.

After Nash encouraged her to join WCW, Wilson got catapulted into a main-event storyline with David Flair, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and the nWo.

Wilson appeared in WCW storylines with her ex-husband Billy Kidman before joining WWE, where she became one of the company's most popular female stars. In 2019, the 48-year-old was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Stacy Keibler.

Do you have any favorite memories of Torrie Wilson in WCW or WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

