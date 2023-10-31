WWE Hall of Famer recalls taking down Ric Flair with mystery masked man in PPV-closing moment (Exclusive)

Ric Flair unsuccessfully challenged fellow two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at SuperBrawl IX in 1999. In an exclusive interview, Torrie Wilson reflected on the role she played in the match.

Wilson, still relatively unknown at the time, walked down to the ring in the closing stages of the main event. The former fitness competitor slapped Flair before being joined at ringside by a masked man. The mystery figure attacked The Nature Boy with a Stun Gun before revealing himself to be David Flair, Ric's son.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter at the Icons of Wrestling Convention, Wilson admitted she hardly knew anything about WCW at the time. As a result, the WWE Hall of Famer was unaware of the significance of David turning heel against his father:

"At the time, I didn't realize what a cool thing it was that was happening but, looking back, I think my first pay-per-view in WCW, when I helped David Flair turn on his dad, and being in the ring with the nWo, I didn't realize what a cool opportunity that was until later in my career when I realized what it was," Wilson said. [2:23 – 2:57]

In the video above, Wilson also offered her thoughts on WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson joined the nWo

As part of the storyline, David Flair and Torrie Wilson became members of the legendary nWo faction after the unexpected show-closing moment.

Wilson recalled how that angle led to her becoming a valet for her ex-husband, Billy Kidman:

"Initially, I was in the nWo for a very, very short time. It was a very short stint with the nWo and then I moved on to Billy Kidman, who then became my husband." [1:45 – 1:58]

After two years in WCW, Wilson worked for WWE between 2001 and 2008. Her contributions to the wrestling business were recognized in 2019 when she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Do you have any favorite Torrie Wilson moments to share? Let us know in the comments section below.

Special thanks to the Icons of Wrestling Convention for allowing Sportskeeda to film on their premises.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here