Torrie Wilson sends a three-word message to Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus ahead of Elimination Chamber: Toronto

Torrie Wilson has sent a three-word message to Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus ahead of the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. Trish returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble earlier this year as a surprise participant.

Ad

Stratton and Stratus are set to team up at the upcoming PLE for a tag team match against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. A couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, Stratus was at ringside and came to Stratton's aid after she found herself in a two-on-one situation against Jax and LeRae. The issues between the two teams continued on the latest edition of SmackDown when Stratus once again came to the WWE Women's Champion's aid.

Ad

Trending

Wilson sent a three-word message to Stratus and Stratton on Instagram, wishing them well ahead of the Elimination Chamber: Toronto PLE.

"Get it girls!" wrote Wilson.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Check out a screengrab of Wilson's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stratus eliminated LeRae in the Rumble match before being thrown over the top rope by Jax.

Booker T explained why Tiffany Stratton will benefit from teaming up with Trish Stratus

Booker T has explained that Tiffany Stratton will get a major boost by teaming up with Trish Stratus.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T also discussed the possibility of Stratus facing Stratton at some point. He said:

Ad

"(Tiffany) is gonna get so much knowledge out of that. To see her too in the ring (against Trish) at least one time, it would be great to see those guys go out and scrap it up. At least one time before Trish wraps it up, before we can't see Trish anymore in that ring. If Trish can do it, I say let her go out there and get it done."

Ad

Stratton's WrestleMania 41 opponent has also been confirmed. She will defend the WWE Women's Championship against the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback