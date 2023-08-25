Torrie Wilson shares emotional tribute to Bray Wyatt: "Such a special human"

It's a tough time to be a wrestling fan, as the business just lost one of its most creative minds, Bray Wyatt. Torrie Wilson joined the professional wrestling fraternity in giving tribute to Windham Rotunda, and penned a poignant message on social media.

They might have competed in different eras, but Torrie Wilson was aware of how loved Bray Wyatt really was in the professional wrestling world. As has been revealed, Wyatt passed away at the age of 36 due to a heart attack, and almost everyone attached to the sports entertainment industry has publicly spoken about how great Wyatt was as a wrestler and human being.

While many fans and pundits have pointed to Wyatt's groundbreaking work as a performer, Torrie Wilson was overwhelmed by the non-wrestling stories that are slowly coming to light regarding the former Universal Champion.

Wilson wrote the following while reacting to the sad demise of Windham Rotunda:

"Seeing the outpouring of love for 36 y/o Bray Wyatt is a testament that WHO you are is so much more important than what you accomplish. Every interaction is a chance to shine light on people & he did just that. Such a special human. 🙏🏽"

Entire professional wrestling community shaken by Bray Wyatt's unfortunate death

Triple H's announcement about the former WWE Champion's passing was the last thing anyone expected to see on social media. The WWE Universe was hoping to see Bray Wyatt's return to our screens. As noted in a recent report, he was also training to wrestle again after a long hiatus.

Unforeseen medical complications meant that Bray couldn't survive the heart attack he suffered on Thursday, August 24th, and tributes and condolences have since come in from all corners.

The former Wyatt Family member was more than just a wrestler known for telling creative stories. Windham Rotunda created strong friendships with many of his peers and had clearly grown to be one of the most respected wrestlers in WWE.

Not only have several WWE stars and legends reacted to Wyatt's death, but talents from outside the company, including AEW, have also come out in droves to celebrate the career of a wrestling genius.

What is your fondest memory of The Eater of Worlds? Share it in the comments section below.

