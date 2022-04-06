Toxic Attraction regains NXT Women's Tag Team titles

While Raquel Gonzalez made a triumphant return on last week's episode of NXT, her second reign with the Women's Tag Team titles was short-lived. On this week's episode, Toxic Attraction successfully regained the tag titles.

Gonzalez and Dakota Kai won the titles from Dolin and Jayne at Stand & Deliver. Wendy Choo distracted Dolin, allowing Gonzalez to hit the Chingona Bomb on Jayne for the win.

A rematch was announced for this week's episode of WWE's developmental brand. Choo once again came down to the ringside area during the latter stages of the match. Mandy Rose also appeared to neutralize Choo's presence.

Dolin and Jayne used the distraction to attack Gonzalez's injured knee as they won the match with a Toxic Shock.

Toxic Attraction are now the "Golden Attraction" in NXT

Toxic Attraction now hold all the gold in the developmental brand, and they made that clear, calling themselves the Golden Attraction backstage in an interview after their match.

Mandy Rose opened up first, gesturing to her teammates, saying that she was a woman of her word.

Jacy Jayne added on by listing their accomplishments, using different varieties of their team name.

“Your two time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, Toxic Attraction, The Attraction, Main Attraction, Golden Attraction, woooooh!”

However, it was Gigi Dolin who closed up the interview, commenting on how hard they worked for what they had and saying that they were in NXT as the Golden Attraction.

“Whether you love us, whether you hate us, understand we work hard for what we have. We are here to stay, we are here to stay Golden Attraction.”

However, they might not be able to call themselves Golden Attraction for too long. Rose has a match against Dakota Kai next week, where Kai might look to take away their claim to being the Golden Attraction as she will challenge for the women's title.

