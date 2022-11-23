Toxic Attraction takes out current WWE title holders

Toxic Attraction took out NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance to kick off this week's show.

The show started as Mandy Rose quoted Queen's famous song "Another One Bites The Dust." She said she was the only queen in NXT after defeating Alba Fyre alone.

The NXT Women's Champion further stated that WWE had to create a new match type to find her an opponent. Rose also said that she would watch NXT Deadline to see who would go to war just for a chance to lose to her.

Jacy Jayne then said that Mandy can now focus on herself after last week, while she and Gigi Dolin can focus on becoming NXT Women's Tag Team Champions for the third time.

Gigi opined that they are a real team, unlike Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons. The latter duo broke up after Stark attacked Lyons.

NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance came out to confront Toxic Attraction. Kayden started by saying that she was sick of them saying and doing whatever they wanted.

Katana claimed Rose was still NXT Women's Champion because of Isla Dawn's interference. She further stated that the only reason Gigi and Jacy were protecting Mandy was that if she lost the women's title, they would both lose their equity.

A visibly frustrated Jacy Jayne claimed that Kayden Carter & Katana Chance were only relevant because of them. After Toxic Attraction beats them for the titles, the duo will become irrelevant again.

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance then charged at Toxic Attraction, and the two groups brawled in the ring. However, the numbers game helped Mandy & her faction take out the Tag Team Champions to end the segment.

It looks like Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne have got their eyes on winning the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. It will be interesting to see if they can win the titles for the third time.

