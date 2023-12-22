"Tradition, Legacy, and Love" - Paul Heyman sends an important message on behalf of The Bloodline

Paul Heyman recently took to his Instagram story to share an important message on behalf of The Bloodline.

In 2021, Heyman became the first member to join The Bloodline, as he joined forces with Roman Reigns. The Wiseman has accompanied Reigns from the very first day of his historic 1200-day title reign as Universal Champion.

Taking to his Instagram story, Heyman sent a message, explaining the importance of The Bloodline's heritage. He also shared a photo of Reigns hugging Solo Sikoa from last week's episode of SmackDown.

"The Bloodline is All About Family, Honor, Tradition, Legacy, and Love!" wrote Heyman.

Lloyd Anoa'i explained why Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were the perfect fit for each other

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have incredible on-screen chemistry with one another and are regarded as a dynamic duo.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Lloyd Anoa'i spoke about Heyman's involvement with the Anoa'i family. The WWE veteran had also managed Samu and Fatu in WCW. Lloyd Anoa'i said:

"He also managed my brother and my cousin as the Samoan Swat Team. Then it went on to him managing them again. I mean, it's gone on for years. Then us working for him in ECW. We've always been a part with Paul and what better way than not to make that Bloodline story great than not using Paul Heyman. He was already over when he was doing the thing with Brock Lesnar, but when Roman came up and he became Head of the Table, all that stuff, it was just so perfect."

Reigns, Heyman, and the rest of The Bloodline will appear on this week's episode of SmackDown. Expect the faction to address Randy Orton, LA Knight, and the returning AJ Styles, who hit Reigns with a Phenomenal Forearm on last week's blue show.

