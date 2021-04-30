Trailer for Rob Van Dam WWE Icons documentary released

The next episode of WWE's popular Icons documentary series on the WWE Network and Peacock will focus on Rob Van Dam. The former WWE and ECW star will be the third star featured on the new series, and WWE has now released the trailer for the upcoming episode.

Previous incarnations of the Icons series have focused on Yokozuna and Beth Phoenix. Both of these episodes were must-watch material for wrestling fans new and old. The Rob Van Dam episode has been highly anticipated ever since it was revealed last year by RVD that he was working with WWE on an upcoming project.

Check out the trailer for WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam below.

Rob Van Dam was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021

It's a timely documentary release for WWE as Rob Van Dam was inducted into this year's class of the WWE Hall of Fame just a few weeks ago during WrestleMania 37 week.

Van Dam first achieved notoriety as part of ECW in the mid-1990s. Dubbing himself the "Whole F'n Show," RVD perfectly encapsulated the counter-culture atmosphere of ECW alongside his manager, Bill Alfonso.

Rob Van Dam originally made some appearances for WWE during an ECW storyline back in 1997, dubbing himself "Mr. Monday Night" at the time. He eventually made his way to the promotion full-time following the closing of ECW in 2001.

Unquestionably, Rob Van Dam's most memorable moment of his WWE run came in 2006 when he challenged John Cena for the WWE Championship at ECW One Night Stand. Van Dam had won the Money In The Bank contract at WrestleMania 22 earlier that year and announced ahead of time he wanted to cash-in his contract against Cena at One Night Stand.

That night featured an incredibly hostile crowd (which resulted in one of Cena's most memorable entrance), and Rob Van Dam went on to capture the WWE Championship in front of the ECW faithful.

In recent years, RVD has spent most of his time working with Impact Wrestling. His most recent match with Impact was last September.