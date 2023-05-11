"Train with Shawn Michaels, kiss their a**, and you’ll be on TV" - WWE veteran slams modern day wrestling (Exclusive)

WWE has changed tremendously over the last few years. Things have changed rapidly and continue to do so year after year. However, former writer and wrestling veteran Vince Russo lamented the current state of wrestling.

In past decades, WWE often relied on homegrown stars or already-established athletes to push to the main event. The likes of John Cena, Batista, and Randy Orton came through OVW, while Mark Henry and Kurt Angle were world-class athletes.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo slammed modern wrestling for being too easy to get into:

"This is the biggest problem today. Anybody can become a professional wrestler. Not anybody can play in the NFL; not anybody can play in the NBA. Not anybody can star in major motion pictures. But anybody can be a professional wrestler. And that’s the environment that they created, and you don’t have to be a star; you don’t even have to be above average. You can be average and be a professional wrestler. That’s sickening to me because back in the day, in order to go into WWF, WWWF, you had to be a superstar."

He continued:

"Now your next-door neighbor, yeah, they got a training facility in Florida, you go down there, and you train with Shawn Michaels, kiss their a**, and you’ll be on TV in the next six months. It’s an embarrassment; it’s literally an embarrassment. That, to me, is more disappointing than anything else. If I was one of the boys, I would be so disgusted at this point that it’s not even funny," said Vince Russo. (45:00 – 46:40)

Vince Russo discussed Ken Shamrock's journey before joining WWE

Wrestlers often have some of the most inspiring stories before becoming global superstars.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo discussed Ken Shamrock's real-life circumstances before making it as a WWE Superstar:

"He was living in cars at 13, 14 years old. He got handed off from foster home to foster home. That was his upbringing. He literally was on the streets. That's why for him, this was survival, bro." [From 13:20 – 13:39]

Vince Russo worked closely with Ken Shamrock during the former's time as one of the leading writers of WWE. His last televised match came on IMPACT Wrestling when Rich Swann, Tommy Dreamer, Trey Miguel, and Willie Mack defeated Chris Bey, Ken Shamrock, Moose, and Sami Callihan.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes