Travis Scott breaks silence after helping The Rock & John Cena turn on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber

Legendary rapper Travis Scott recently took to social media to break his silence after John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber. The Cenation Leader shocked the whole world by aligning with The Rock.

Ad

This year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event was an emotional roller coaster for the ages. Many fans were happy to see John Cena win the Men's Chamber match in his farewell tour. Following this, Cena shared a wholesome moment with Cody Rhodes before The Rock and Travis Scott showed up.

The Brahma Bull then asked Rhodes to be 'his champion' and give his 'soul.' However, The American Nightmare turned down The Final Boss' proposal.

Ad

Trending

The Cenation Leader was seemingly happy with Rhodes' decision at first and went in for a hug with the latter. However, fans were left shocked after Cena turned on Cody. The 16-time world champion brutally assaulted the Undisputed WWE Champion alongside The Rock and even Travis Scott got in a couple of shots at the fallen champion.

The legendary rapper has now taken to Instagram to break his silence. Scott posted a clip of Cody Rhodes' assault and reacted to it with the eyes bulging out emoji, seemingly wanting his followers' attention on the video.

Ad

Check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

Jonathan Coachman believes The Rock might form a new WWE faction alongside John Cena

During a recent edition of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman said that he thought The Rock might be trying to form a new faction alongside John Cena that could do all the work for him in his absence from WWE TV.

Ad

"I'm trying to think if maybe [The] Rock is trying to put together a group so that they can be around when he's not around. And maybe that's what they're trying to do here," he said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena's run in his final year, especially now that he has turned heel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.