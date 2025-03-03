Travis Scott was involved with major John Cena and The Rock segment for one reason, says veteran

WWE's creative team might have a major reason for involving Travis Scott in John Cena and The Rock's segment at Elimination Chamber, believes wrestling veteran Dave Meltzer. The Cenation Leader and The Brahma Bull joined forces to destroy Cody Rhodes at the Chamber.

Ad

At Elimination Chamber, The Rock came out with Travis Scott to ask Cody Rhodes for his 'soul.' However, Rhodes refused to give in to The Final Boss' demands. An extremely shocking thing happened following this as John Cena turned on The American Nightmare, aligning himself with The Brahma Bull. The duo, alongside Travis Scott, then obliterated the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Many people were shocked by Cena's heel turn, but some also questioned Scott's involvement in the segment because they believed it felt out of place.

Ad

Trending

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently commented on Travis Scott's involvement. Meltzer said he believed the Triple H-led creative team wanted John Cena's heel turn segment to go "mainstream," and Scott's involvement could have attracted more attention to it.

"I have no idea why Travis Scott was involved, I mean I do. I do have an idea, I mean the reason is because they wanted on mainstream, you know, they want the clip mainstream and they figured that more people will watch the clip of the John Cena turn with Travis Scott in there, but it did seem kind of, you know, I don't know he seemed a little bit out of place in a lot of ways, I mean I get it but umm, you know, so that was that," he said. [2:18 - 2:44]

Ad

Check out the podcast below:

Ad

Jonathan Coachman believes John Cena might receive more money from WWE after heel turn

During a recent episode of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman said he believed WWE might have offered John Cena more money to turn heel, as the Cenation Leader could lose out on a lot of merch sales after the character change.

Ad

"I'm also guessing that Cena when they decided to do this, Tommy, they said, 'Hey, we're gonna pay you X amount of dollars extra,' cause they know he's gonna lose the merch money in the process," he said.

Ad

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Cena's run as a heel.

Please credit Wrestling Observer Radio and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.