"Treat him better please" - WWE fans are outraged on Twitter after John Cena loses in a disappointing match at WrestleMania 39

John Cena and Austin Theory began the festivities at WrestleMania 39 weekend. The match was for the United States Championship - a match that Cena rejected at first before accepting it.

The match itself was short, lasting less than 12 minutes, but it felt even shorter. Cena naively thought he won after Theory kicked out to the STF when the referee was knocked out. There were no super Cena kickouts, hardly any momentum, and he was done before you knew it. A low blow and the A-Town Down was all it took, and Cena simply got out of there while Austin Theory retained his US Title.

The reason why the match was the way it was is unknown, but there seems to be an overall sentiment of disappointment given how things played out. You can see the reaction from the WWE Twitterverse below.

Austin Theory is still not that good.



John is all time goat, treat him better please How many superstars does @JohnCena have to make them over in this @WWE business at #Wrestlemania , really was waiting to see the feel of John Cena match but it was poorly booked.Austin Theory is still not that good.John is all time goat, treat him better please How many superstars does @JohnCena have to make them over in this @WWE business at #Wrestlemania , really was waiting to see the feel of John Cena match but it was poorly booked.Austin Theory is still not that good. John is all time goat, treat him better please🙏

WorldWrestlingExaggeration @WWExaggeration , so generic and basic and doesn’t really do a lot for theory cuz he didn’t win clean and wasn’t a great match. @JohnCena vs @_Theory1 , so generic and basic and doesn’t really do a lot for theory cuz he didn’t win clean and wasn’t a great match. #Wrestlemania @JohnCena vs @_Theory1: ⭐️⭐️💫, so generic and basic and doesn’t really do a lot for theory cuz he didn’t win clean and wasn’t a great match. #Wrestlemania

highlyacclaimed @GoblegookStooge I respect @JohnCena putting over young talent. However, the style in which he has been losing is starting to make him look weak. #Wrestlemania I respect @JohnCena putting over young talent. However, the style in which he has been losing is starting to make him look weak. #Wrestlemania

CharityLeigh💋 @SweetNSassy0779 #Wrestlemania #Cenafan #Theorycheated #WrestleMania39 What kind of BS was that?!?! I knew they were gonna pull somethin' and have John lose. 🙄 Still Cena fan!! @JohnCena What kind of BS was that?!?! I knew they were gonna pull somethin' and have John lose. 🙄 Still Cena fan!! @JohnCena #Wrestlemania #Cenafan #Theorycheated #WrestleMania39

John Cena made a unique entrance at WrestleMania this year

One of the only positives about John Cena's WrestleMania appearance this year was his unique entrance, where he had Make-A-Wish kids welcome him at the entrance ramp. It was a good nod to his record-breaking 650 wishes granted to the foundation - something he achieved in the summer of 2022.

Apart from that, even the build-up was lacking as he only appeared once in March to accept the match.

