"Tribal Chief trembling"- WWE Universe erupts after megastar reveals that his plan is to take the title off Roman Reigns

The wrestling world is abuzz with reactions after Bad Bunny recently revealed that he plans to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship off Roman Reigns.

The 29-year-old music artist has established himself as one of the greatest celebrity wrestlers of all time after amazing performances in all his outings to the squared circle. Bunny was last seen in action at Backlash 2023, which took place in his hometown of Puerto Rico. The megastar defeated Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight.

Amid his hiatus from in-ring action, Bad Bunny toyed with the idea of a WWE return, jokingly stating that his plan is to take the title from Roman Reigns. The Puerto Rican's statement caused a huge uproar in the wrestling community, with many sharing their thoughts on a potential match between the two on social media.

Paul Heyman reacted to Bad Bunny's recent statement about taking the title from Roman Reigns

While Bad Bunny's recent comments may not be 100% serious, Paul Heyman did not take long to send a warning to the global music sensation. In a message on Instagram sent in Spanish, The Wise Man urged Bunny not to mistake his ambition for greed as it could hurt him badly.

"To my good friend Bad Bunny: I admire your ability to implement the vision of your own success. Don't confuse your commendable ambition with the kind of greed that will ultimately hurt you. BAD," wrote Heyman. [Translated to English via Google]

WWE often goes to lengths to bring top names to shows in Saudi Arabia, and many believe that Bad Bunny vs. Roman Reigns is well-suited for Crown Jewel. However, The Tribal Chief is currently on a hiatus after defeating Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat at SummerSlam.

Reigns is expected to be back after Fastlane, which will take place next month. The Head of the Table has defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on just one occasion since WrestleMania 39 and has been more involved in The Bloodline drama.

