Trick Williams takes another shot at popular WWE star; refers to him by hated nickname

Trick Williams continued to mock a popular WWE Superstar today on social media by referring to him by a hated nickname. Williams served as the Special Guest Referee for the NXT Championship match between Ethan Page and Joe Hendry this past Sunday night at No Mercy.

Pete Dunne attacked Trick Williams following the title match at the PLE. The 30-year-old responded with a diss track and has poked fun at Pete Dunne's former gimmick. Dunne used to be known as Butch of The Brawling Brutes and has made it known that he despises his former name.

Williams continued to mock Dunne by referring to him as Butch today on Instagram in a post boasting about the success of his diss track.

"Posted by Forbes 🙏🏾 God is good. Pete is a Butch. Y’all keep runnin that up 🤟🏾🔥," he wrote.

Pete Dunne will be competing in a massive Fatal 4-Way match next Monday night on RAW. He will be facing Jey Uso, Ilja Dragunov, and Braun Strowman to determine Bron Breakker's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship.

Popular star wants to face Trick Williams in WWE

A popular wrestler recently shared that he would like the opportunity to get in the ring with Trick Williams someday.

In an interview with Brass Ring Media, TNA star Mike Bailey disclosed that he wanted to have a match against Williams. WWE and TNA have been working together as of late, and Bailey claimed they would surprise a lot of fans if they had a match together.

“Yeah, there’s many people, but if I had to narrow it down to one, I’d say Trick Williams. Stylistically, what he’s doing, it’s extremely exciting. What he does is very different, and I think he’s absolutely fantastic. He’s definitely on the way up, and I think he and I would surprise a lot of people,” said Mike Bailey. [H/T Fightful]

Pete Dunne is a former champion in NXT but has never held a title on WWE's main roster. It will be fascinating to see if The Bruiserweight can emerge victorious in the Fatal 4-Way next Monday night on WWE RAW to become Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker's next challenger.

