WWE star claims it's "on sight" following humiliating video

A WWE Superstar sent a threatening message ahead of tonight's episode of RAW after being humiliated online. The star in question made a surprise appearance following the main event of NXT No Mercy last night.

Pete Dunne, formerly known as Butch of The Brawling Brutes, attacked Trick Williams last night at NXT No Mercy. Trick Williams served as the Special Guest Referee for the NXT Championship match between Ethan Page and Joe Hendry at last night's Premium Live Event. Trick Williams responded by releasing a hilarious diss track featuring Ivy Nile, Julius Creed, and a bunch of NXT stars. Williams continued to mock Dunne today on social media as well.

Pete Dunne took to social media today to send a warning to the former NXT Champion and anyone who worked with Williams in the video. The former champion claimed he would attack any NXT trainee in the video "on sight," as seen in his post below.

Pete Dunne advanced in the Intercontinental Championship tournament last week on WWE RAW by defeating The Miz and Xavier Woods in a Triple Threat match. The winner of the tournament will earn a title match against Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

Pete Dunne reveals his dream opponent in WWE

Pete Dunne named former WWE Champion AJ Styles as his dream opponent in the company.

AJ Styles has not competed in a televised match since his loss to Randy Orton in the first round of the King of the Ring Tournament in May. The Phenomenal One has been featured regularly at WWE Live Events and made the trip to Germany despite not being booked for Bash in Berlin this past Saturday night.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Pete Dunne shared that he grew up admiring AJ Styles. He named the veteran as his dream opponent and noted that he was a fan of AJ's work in TNA and on the independent wrestling scene.

"I wrestled in recently a Four-Way, but I grew up admiring AJ Styles a lot. I was a big fan of obviously his independent stuff at that time and that early TNA stuff. We had the wrestling channel back in the UK, so... And he was on it a lot and he was somebody I looked up to a lot." [1:40]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Dunne recently battled Andrade for the WWE Speed Championship but came up short. It will be interesting to see if the 30-year-old can win the Intercontinental Championship tournament on RAW to earn a title match against Bron Breakker.

