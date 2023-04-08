Trinity Fatu (Naomi) sends a message to top AEW Champion on social media

Trinity Fatu, formerly known as Naomi in WWE, recently took to social media to send a message to AEW star Jade Cargill.

Cargill is the current TBS Champion and is currently enjoying an unbeaten streak of 55-0. Her most recent title defense was against rising superstar Billie Starkz at Battle Of The Belts VI.

Fatu, who recently confirmed her departure from WWE after ten-plus years with the company, caught up with Cargill during WrestleMania 39 week. Taking to Twitter, she praised the TBS Champion.

"Everything about @jadecargill is a vibe," wrote Fatu via her Instagram story.

Check out a screengrab of Trinity Fatu's Instagram story:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr The Naomi-Jade Cargill chemistry is unmatched The Naomi-Jade Cargill chemistry is unmatched https://t.co/Oqlcvi5lMP

DDP praised AEW star Jade Cargill and claimed that she reminds him of the "Road Warriors"

Jade Cargill has been dominating the AEW women's division and is currently enjoying one of the best unbeaten streaks in all of professional wrestling.

Wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page recently praised Cargill while comparing her to the legendary Road Warriors tag team. Speaking on SportsKeeda's Wrestling Awards, he said:

"I'm really loving what Jade has been doing. But Jade was green in 2022. She's just starting to really come into her own. I put Jade where the Road Warriors were in the '80s. Like a female Road Warriors. She comes by and she'll do DDPY from time to time, and man, I'm just glad I got back on the power cuffs. ...I'm just glad I got back in the gym as far as being able to look like I'm lifting heavy, because next to her, in the pictures I got, I look skinny!"

Cargill is currently feuding with Taya Valkyrie, who recently signed with AEW and could be next in line to challenge for the TBS Champion. It remains to be seen if Trinity Fatu's return to professional wrestling turns out to be under Tony Khan's promotion.

Should Trinity Fatu join the Jacksonville-based company? Sound off in the comment section.

