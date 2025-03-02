Triple H addresses WWE Jade Cargill storyline: "It's difficult to tell a story when you don't know the outcome"

WWE's Jade Cargill storyline has been strange, to say the least. If you're one of the many fans who has felt this way since Cargill was taken out, fear not. The CCO, Triple H, apparently agrees with the sentiment. Cargill was written out of the Women's Tag Team Title scene in November to reportedly work on recovering from some real-life injuries.

For several months, WWE never gave a hint as to who attacked Jade Cargill until February 14. On that day, an anonymous tape seemed to imply Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had something to do with the assault.

Three months is quite a while to wait for an update on a story like that, and The Game addressed that tonight. During the Elimination Chamber Post-Show, Triple H spoke on the storyline and how odd it has been over the past few months.

"I know sometimes that seemed like an odd build or odd storytelling the way it all went down over time. Sometimes, it's very difficult to do. It's very difficult to tell a story when you don't know the outcome that you have in front of you yet. Is she going to be back? Is she going to be back soon or really long? Like you just don't have any answers, so each week you're kicking the can down the road a little bit to see where you get to," he said.

In the Women's Elimination Chamber match, Jade Cargill returned to attack Naomi, who many believe attacked the former AEW star late last year. With Bianca Belair set for a Women's World Title match, it seems fans might get to see Big Jade vs. Naomi at WrestleMania.

