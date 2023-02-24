Triple H addresses the WWE Universe for creating history at Elimination Chamber

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H thanked fans after the promotion delivered one of the best premium live events this past Saturday at the Elimination Chamber.

The company recently announced that the 2023 Elimination Chamber, which took place at the Bell Center in Montreal, was the highest-grossing and most-watched Elimination Chamber in WWE history.

The premium live event's viewership increased by 54% over the previous record set in 2022. It was also the biggest single gate ever for a WWE event held in Montreal and the largest gate in Elimination Chamber history.

The 2023 Elimination Chamber broke the all-time event merch record sales through WWE's partnership with On Location. Sponsorship revenue for the Elimination Chamber also increased by nearly 300 percent from 2022.

The battle between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn accumulated nearly 20 million views on social media.

Looking at the following achievements from Elimination Chamber, Triple H took to Twitter to thank the WWE Universe for creating a "monumental" night in Montreal, Canada.

"A monumental night in Montreal. Thank you to the @WWEUniverse for making history with us at #WWEChamber. The Road to #WrestleMania 39 continues. see you in LA at @SoFiStadium," he wrote.

Triple H praised Logan Paul at the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference

After the 2023 Elimination Chamber, WWE CCO hailed social media star Logan Paul's in-ring skillset.

Following his appearance at the Royal Rumble last month, The Maverick made his presence known at this year's Elimination Chamber after preventing Seth Rollins from winning the United States Championship.

Despite using deceptive tactics, The Game praised Logan Paul during the Elimination Chamber Post-Show Press Conference.

"Logan Paul, who I gotta say was seemingly just born to do this, just everything he does is right on all levels. An amazing night," Triple H said.

Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul at Wrestlemania is totally happening. Logan Paul costs Seth Rollins the US Championship in the Elimination Chamber.Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul at Wrestlemania is totally happening. #WWEChamber Logan Paul costs Seth Rollins the US Championship in the Elimination Chamber.Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul at Wrestlemania is totally happening. #WWEChamber https://t.co/1jaV0qHxen

The 14-time world champion might book Paul and Rollins to square off at WrestleMania 39 since the social media star had twice been involved in The Visionary's path.

