Triple H advised by legend not to bring back former Universal Champion to WWE again

Triple H has brought back several WWE legends from yesteryear, but former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently advised the CCO to steer away from bringing Goldberg back.

Da Man parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion shortly after his contract expired in early 2022. He last wrestled against then-Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a losing effort at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

Since leaving WWE, The Myth has lashed out at his old stomping ground for not keeping its promise of giving him a proper send-off under Vince McMahon's regime.

The 57-year-old Hall of Famer has since been linked with a move to All Elite Wrestling, but he recently made it clear that he has no interest in joining the Jacksonville-based promotion. The WCW icon even called their product "cheesy."

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former wrestling manager said WWE doesn't need Goldberg back:

"I hope he [Goldberg] does get a retirement match. I hope he does. WWE, they don't need it," Mantell said. [From 01:18:47 to 01:18:54]

Has WWE legend Goldberg given up on his impending retirement match?

While speaking to 93.7 The Ticket, Goldberg revealed that he has put the idea of having one last match on the back burner right now:

"Oh god, who knows, man? I’ll be perfectly honest with you, I’ve kind of put that on the back burner. Right now, I’ve segued into dad first and foremost. Dad and husband and car host. I’m just having fun at my garage. I really don’t have a lot of time right now to dedicate to prepping for a retirement match."

Several AEW stars, like Wardlow and MJF, have teased a buzzworthy program with Goldberg in the past. Will Tony Khan convince The Icon to join All Elite Wrestling for one final run? Only time will tell.

