Triple H allegedly wanted two former WWE stars to become on-screen cousins

Triple H made creative suggestions behind the scenes for more than two decades before becoming WWE's Chief Content Officer in 2022. Bull Buchanan, a WWE Superstar between 1997 and 2003, recently opened up about The Game possibly pitching an idea for him to be Jamie Noble's cousin.

Buchanan was left without a meaningful storyline after his association with the Right to Censor faction ended in 2001. A year later, the one-time WWE Tag Team Champion became allies with an up-and-coming John Cena. He was also repackaged as B-2.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Buchanan recalled how Triple H apparently wanted him to join forces with Noble in 2002:

"Paul E. [Paul Heyman] was the head writer of SmackDown. There was an ideal floating around, I think maybe Hunter's [Triple H's] ideal, was floating around, to put me with Jamie and Nidia as his cousin. A lot of people liked it, I liked it, it seemed like a natural fit, but they came up and told me, 'Hey, you're gonna be Cena's partner.'" [29:02 – 29:24]

At the time, Noble was involved in an on-screen romance with 2001 Tough Enough winner Nidia. The villainous duo feuded with Torrie Wilson and several cruiserweights, including Billy Kidman and Rey Mysterio.

What happened after Triple H's alleged idea?

Bull Buchanan performed as John Cena's bodyguard between November 2002 and January 2003. Cena was on the verge of being fired around that time before Stephanie McMahon urged him to reinvent himself as a freestyle rapper.

Although his alliance with Cena did not last long, Buchanan enjoyed working alongside one of WWE's all-time greats:

"They wanted me I think to be like a bodyguard, maybe in a suit or something like that, and John and I kinda talked about it, and they were kinda letting us feel it out, put what we could against the wall, but I just took it in another direction. Especially with the name B-2, you can't be a serious bodyguard with a name like B-Squared." [29:32 – 30:03]

In the same interview, Buchanan revealed whether he would be interested in returning to WWE one day.

