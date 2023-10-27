"Triple H always hated him," "AEW bound by 2024" - WWE Universe questions the current status of 2-time champion

Triple H's booking decisions have often been praised by the WWE Universe, as many feel it's an upgrade over the previous regime that paid less attention to details and continuity. Recently, fans have questioned the management regarding the poor booking and the current status of a former champion.

Earlier this year, Triple H brought back the annual WWE Draft. Many superstars were moved around, and a handful received their first-ever main roster call-up to either Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown.

Apollo Crews received his second main roster call-up, but the former champion was barely used on weekly television. The WWE Universe recently questioned Triple H and the management regarding the former Nigerian Prince's booking and his current status with the promotion.

Currently, Apollo Crews is not injured or out of action, as he's been actively seen on social media with his workout videos. It will be interesting to see what the management does with the former United States and Intercontinental Champion in the near future.

What has Apollo Crews done in his tenure with WWE under Triple H and Vince McMahon's creative leadership?

In 2014, Apollo Crews signed with the promotion and performed in NXT. Unfortunately, Crews never won a title on the developmental brand under Triple H's creative leadership and eventually made his way to the main roster.

After spending years in limbo, Crews finally received his push on WWE's main roster when he defeated Andrade to win the United States Championship during the Pandemic Era. Later, he was moved to SmackDown, where he developed a new attitude and gimmick.

He became a Nigerian overlord and went on to win the Intercontinental Championship from Big E at WrestleMania 37. After the run ended on the blue brand, he eventually made his way back to the developmental brand for a second stint under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership.

After a fun year in NXT, Crews returned to the main roster under Triple H's creative leadership. He was mainly seen on Main Event and made a handful of appearances on Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see what he does next in the promotion.

