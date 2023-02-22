Triple H blasted for booking female WWE star to do "the same thing" for 4 weeks in a row (Exclusive)

Triple H has gotten a lot of things right since he took over the creative reigns of WWE. The weekly product has improved considerably, and the company is red hot right now. However, former writer Vince Russo is far from pleased with how the Game has booked Chelsea Green since her return.

Chelsea Green returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event. She set the record for the quickest elimination in women's Royal Rumble history when she was eliminated within 6 seconds. Since then, she has adopted the gimmick of a 'Karen', constantly complaining and annoying Adam Pearce with her demands.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo stated that he was worn down after watching Chelsea Green do the same thing for a fourth week in a row.

"Okay bro, Chelsea Green. The fourth week in a row where she’s doing the same thing. It’s like bro, okay we get it, we understand. She wants... award. We got it. Oh my god, they wear me down during this show. I get worn out," Vince Russo said. (1:02:40 - 1:03:10)

Matt Cardona agreed that WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is "demanding"

Chelsea Green has been a major headache for Adam Pearce, constantly demanding more chances at every opportunity she gets.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, the 31-year-old's husband and former United States Champion Matt Cardona admitted that his wife is demanding in real life as well.

"Yes, she (Chelsea Green) is (demanding), believe it or not. And when she gets back home from the road, and she sees all these packages of figures, she asks me to speak to the manager. And I'm like, 'but babe, I'm the manager.' We try to get that point across. But yeah, she does not like the toys coming into the house every day, especially when she comes home. She sees all these packages, and she's expecting it's for her. But no, just for me," said Matt Cardona (0:27 - 0:50)

Chelsea Green has been involved in two matches since returning to WWE. Her first match saw her lose to Asuka in a quick fashion on Monday Night RAW. On the February 10, 2023 episode of SmackDown, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

