Triple H has to book Becky Lynch to lose at Backlash to save current star's career, says WWE veteran

Becky Lynch will challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Backlash. Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently claimed Triple H has to book The Man to lose the match for a significant reason.

After being absent for nearly a year, The Man returned to the Stamford-based company at WrestleMania 41 to replace Bayley as Valkyria's partner after The Role Model fell victim to a mysterious attack backstage. Although they defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the Women's Tag Team Titles at the Show of Shows, the duo lost the titles to the Judgment Day members the following night on RAW. Lynch then turned heel and attacked her former partner. She also revealed that she was the one who took Bayley out.

The 38-year-old will now attempt to capture the Women's Intercontinental Title for the first time this Saturday when she goes head-to-head against her compatriot at Backlash. While addressing the match on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Coachman claimed WWE CCO Triple H and his creative team shouldn't book Lynch to go over in the square-off, or else they would destroy Valkyria. Meanwhile, he suggested that someone interferes to cost The Man the match.

"I think most people believe that Becky Lynch is going to just run over her on Saturday. They can't do that, or they will destroy Lyra, will destroy that championship. And to me, you have somebody run in and be a part of it and then allow Lyra to win because you can't have Becky win this two weeks in or three weeks in to her coming back," he said. [16:11 - 16:38]

Ex-WWE employee thinks Becky Lynch will join Seth Rollins' group after Backlash

On a previous episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci speculated that Becky Lynch would defeat Lyra Valkyria at Backlash.

The ex-floor manager predicted that The Man would then join her husband, Seth Rollins' new faction:

"I think they're definitely gonna add to it. I think once the match happens between Becky and the Intercontinental Champ, I think Becky will win, and she will come into this faction. And let's face it. I think the faction is gonna grow. By how many? I don't know," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Lynch succeeds in dethroning Valkyria this Saturday in St. Louis.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

