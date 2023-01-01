Triple H should book legend to make in-ring return for WWE after 20 years, says veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently pitched the idea of Triple H bringing back X-Pac to WWE and booking him to put his career on the line every time he wrestles for the promotion.

Though X-Pac hasn't wrestled for WWE in more than 20 years, he has been wrestling sporadically on the independent circuit. His match with former AEW star Joey Janela at Game Changer Wrestling's Spring Break in March last year was a resounding success. Given how impressive the former WWE European Champion looked in the match, fans have been wanting to see him get back in the ring.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo shared his views about X-Pac possibly wrestling for WWE again. The wrestling veteran thinks he should be involved in a storyline where X-Pac makes it clear that Triple H could fire him if he happens to lose even a single match.

"Even if Triple H said, 'Bro, I know you're my friend, and I know we got a history, but bro, I'm looking at your medical reports, and bro, you got a,b,c,d, and e. And bro, you're gonna have one opportunity and one opportunity only.' And let X-Pac say, 'You know what, bro? The first time I'm pinned 1,2,3...'" said Vince Russo.

The former WWE writer believes this storyline could be a big hit with fans and could result in a massive ratings boost for the promotion. Russo added that X-Pac should gradually face bigger and bigger stars with each passing match.

"I would love to see. Bro, you would 1000 percent get people behind X-Pac. I think it would draw ratings because every week, the opponents, higher and higher and higher up the food chain. I would love to that, I think he would be the perfect guy to do that," added Russo. (3:25 - 4:08)

Check out the full video below:

Shawn Michaels on X-Pac on wrestling for WWE NXT

X-Pac's D-Generation X stablemate and NXT head honcho Shawn Michaels believes he could be a great fit on the former black and gold brand.

In a recent interview, Michaels stated that since Sean Waltman had occasionally been competing outside of WWE and was in good shape, he would be a "huge plus" for NXT.

"I got to tell you, that would be awesome. The talent would benefit from that so much, and clearly we do as a program. If we have Kid do anything with us, that’s a huge plus for NXT,” said Shawn Michaels.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “If they called me, I would do the Royal Rumble. I love WWE, and regardless of what’s going on, I still have love for them,



& so I would like for them to be the ones that host my return matches. But if not, there’s plenty other people that will.”



- Sean Waltman/X-Pac “If they called me, I would do the Royal Rumble. I love WWE, and regardless of what’s going on, I still have love for them, & so I would like for them to be the ones that host my return matches. But if not, there’s plenty other people that will.”- Sean Waltman/X-Pac https://t.co/bwSOArIjXQ

With Royal Rumble 2023 inching closer, it remains to be seen if X-Pac will make a surprise appearance in the Men's Rumble Match on January 28th.

What do you make of Vince Russo's pitch about X-Pac's potential in-ring return for the global juggernaut? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes