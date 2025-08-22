Triple H botches major WWE announcement 

Triple H, WWE's chief of content and head of creative, recently botched a major announcement. With the company's new collaboration with ESPN, The King of Kings has been making appearances to promote it, as well as the upcoming Wrestlepalooza PLE next month.

Speaking on ESPN's SportsCenter on Thursday, The Game discussed WWE's partnership with the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment. All PLEs will be streamed on ESPN's newest platform in the United States, starting with Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

As Triple H mentioned more PLEs coming to ESPN, he botched the location of this year's Crown Jewel. He mentioned that it will be held in Saudi Arabia this year, but it's actually scheduled for Perth, Australia, in October. It's an understandable mistake since WWE has been holding Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia since 2018.

"The relationship just gets started at Wrestlepalooza on September 20th because after that we're full guns blazing on ESPN. We are headed into Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. We are headed into Survivor Series, and then right on the other side of that is the Royal Rumble and the road to WrestleMania," Triple H said.

For what it's worth, the 2026 Royal Rumble will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It's the first-ever Royal Rumble outside of the United States, though Saudi Arabia already hosted a separate Greatest Royal Rumble PLE back in 2018.

Triple H confirms Pat McAfee's WWE return

Pat McAfee is currently on hiatus from WWE due to feeling exhausted following Money in the Bank. McAfee has his daily show on ESPN while also covering football for the network.

In the same interview on SportsCenter, Triple H confirmed that McAfee is set to return at Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis on September 20. The former NFL punter is currently based in the city, with The Pat McAfee Show having a studio and office there.

"September 20th, Wrestlepalooza. In the home of the one and the only Pat McAfee, who's like family to us. You know, Pat will be there. He's gonna light the place up. It's gonna be exciting," Hunter said.

McAfee was born and raised in Plum, Pennsylvania, and played college football at West Virginia. He played his entire career with the Indianapolis Colts from 2009 to 2016.

