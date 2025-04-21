Triple H breaks huge long-time tradition after WrestleMania 41 

Triple H always celebrates with stars backstage after their title wins in WWE by posting a picture with them. However, The Game seems to have ignored this tradition in the case of John Cena after he won the Undisputed WWE Title.

Ad

Cena defeated Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows by laying him out with a low blow and smashing his face with the Undisputed Title. This was his record-setting 17th World Title win, making him the most decorated star in WWE history.

That said, Triple H didn't celebrate his historic victory in his trademark style of posing with the champion. Every champion who won at Mania got the privilege of posing alongside Hunter, except for John Cena. In most cases, The Game puts up the backstage photos with title holders minutes or an hour after their wins.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

In Cena's case, however, it's been over four hours. Though Triple H might do the honors later, for now, it seems like he has let go of the tradition. The Game addressed John Cena's future during WrestleMania 41's post-show though, where he confirmed him for Backlash 2025 in St. Louis on May 10th. It remains to be seen who Cena faces at the upcoming premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.