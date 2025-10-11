Triple H breaks silence after Cody Rhodes loses his title in WWE

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Oct 11, 2025 16:45 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's YouTube channel and website)

WWE CCO Triple H recently took to his X account to comment on Cody Rhodes losing the Crown Jewel Championship that he won last year. The Game put over Seth Rollins, who became the new champion at Crown Jewel 2025 in his tweet.

Cody and Rollins headlined the Perth show with the latest chapter of their years-long feud. The American Nightmare had won each of their matches so far. However, the leader of The Vision brought his A-game this time and finally managed to best Cody Rhodes to become the brand-new Crown Jewel Champion.

The match was also, refreshingly, free of any outside interference, and Seth Rollins won cleanly without any help from his stablemates. Triple H, who came out to present the title to Rollins, has now taken to his social media accounts to praise the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. Check out the message below:

"In a must-win situation,@WWERollins showed up and showed out. A huge night for The Vision in Perth.#WWECrownJewel," tweeted HHH.

The Vision had a night to remember at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Not only Seth Rollins, but his stablemate, Bronson Reed, also nabbed a monumental win at Crown Jewel 2025 in a match that was arguably the biggest of his career yet. The former NXT North American Champion left the Perth fans stunned when he defeated Roman Reigns in the night's opening contest.

It's no secret that The Original Tribal Chief seldom loses in single matches, with his loss to Reed being only his third since 2019. Considering Triple H went ahead with Bronson Reed, who's also a native of Australia, to join such a coveted club speaks volumes about how much they view him as the future of the company.

Moreover, The Vision was showing some cracks over the last few weeks, but the dual wins at Crown Jewel 2025 might see the group back together in their element.

