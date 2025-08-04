Triple H breaks silence after female WWE star injured during WWE Men's Tag Team Title match at SummerSlam

After a spectacular two-night SummerSlam came to an end last night, WWE CCO Triple H was a guest on the SummerSlam's post-show to review and evaluate the historic premium live event in New Jersey.

The Game addressed the events of the second night, including the matches. He had high praise for the Six-Pack TLC Match participants, where The Wyatt Sicks defeated The Street Profits, Fraxiom, Andrade and Rey Fenix, the Motor City Machine Guns, and DIY to retain their WWE Tag Team Titles.

Triple H also had high praise for Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano's wife, who tried to help her husband and Tommaso Ciampa (DIY) win the titles. However, her efforts backfired, as Gargano accidentally pushed her off the ladder, with LeRae falling onto another ladder at ringside.

The female star appeared to have suffered an injury as a result of the fall. Speaking on the SummerSlam Sunday Post-Show, Triple H called her performance 'incredible.'

"Candice LeRae, incredible. Yeah, I mean she might want to talk to Johnny Gargano about pushing off ladders. Incredible performance by everybody involved, my hats off to them all," The Game said in the post-show. [59:16 to 59:30]

The question is what is next for DIY and whether they will get another title opportunity against The Wyatt Sicks, while it is unclear whether Candice LeRae will miss any time on SmackDown as a result of her injury.

