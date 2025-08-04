  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • Triple H breaks silence after female WWE star injured during WWE Men's Tag Team Title match at SummerSlam

Triple H breaks silence after female WWE star injured during WWE Men's Tag Team Title match at SummerSlam

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Aug 04, 2025 06:26 GMT
WWE boss Triple H (Photo credit: WWE.com)
WWE CCO Triple H (Photo credit: WWE.com)

After a spectacular two-night SummerSlam came to an end last night, WWE CCO Triple H was a guest on the SummerSlam's post-show to review and evaluate the historic premium live event in New Jersey.

Ad

The Game addressed the events of the second night, including the matches. He had high praise for the Six-Pack TLC Match participants, where The Wyatt Sicks defeated The Street Profits, Fraxiom, Andrade and Rey Fenix, the Motor City Machine Guns, and DIY to retain their WWE Tag Team Titles.

Triple H also had high praise for Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano's wife, who tried to help her husband and Tommaso Ciampa (DIY) win the titles. However, her efforts backfired, as Gargano accidentally pushed her off the ladder, with LeRae falling onto another ladder at ringside.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The female star appeared to have suffered an injury as a result of the fall. Speaking on the SummerSlam Sunday Post-Show, Triple H called her performance 'incredible.'

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

"Candice LeRae, incredible. Yeah, I mean she might want to talk to Johnny Gargano about pushing off ladders. Incredible performance by everybody involved, my hats off to them all," The Game said in the post-show. [59:16 to 59:30]
Ad
youtube-cover

The question is what is next for DIY and whether they will get another title opportunity against The Wyatt Sicks, while it is unclear whether Candice LeRae will miss any time on SmackDown as a result of her injury.

About the author
Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications