Triple H breaks silence following John Cena's 100th PLE win at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Oct 11, 2025 16:03 GMT
WWE Crown Jewel was a history-making premium live event for John Cena as he won his 100th premium live event match in the promotion. A while after the match, Triple H broke his silence and sent a message to both legends.

After Wrestlepalooza in Indiana, fans were disappointed with the promotion as Brock Lesnar dominated John Cena inside the ring and easily won the match following 6 F5s. To make things right, the management booked a one-on-one match between Cena and Styles in Perth.

In the weeks leading up to the event, AJ Styles hyped up their upcoming match, and the two finally met in Australia. In the end, The Franchise Player won the match, which marked his 100th premium live event win in the Stamford-based promotion.

After the match, Triple H himself broke the silence and addressed the 17-time WWE World Champion's 100th win. Moreover, The Game put both legends over for their stellar performance inside the ring, which was filled with multiple homages to their past rivals.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for AJ Styles following the event.

John Cena has four appearances left following WWE Crown Jewel 2025

John Cena's retirement tour started in January 2025 when he returned to the Stamford-based promotion ahead of Royal Rumble in Indiana. While he didn't win, he agreed to sell his soul to The Rock following his win inside the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

In the coming weeks, The Franchise Player worked as a heel without The Final Boss and eventually captured his 17th WWE World Championship against Cody Rhodes in Las Vegas at WrestleMania 41. After defeating names from his past, Cena turned heel before SummerSlam in New Jersey and lost the title back to The American Nightmare.

After the match against Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, and AJ Styles, The Franchise Player has four appearances left in the Stamford-based promotion before he retires from in-ring competition in December 2025. The 48-year-old star has two appearances on RAW, Survivor Series, and his final appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event in December.

bell-icon Manage notifications