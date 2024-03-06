Triple H breaks silence following major WWE Hall of Fame announcement 

WWE is set to bring back the annual Hall of Famer ceremony, with Triple H introducing the picks for the year. Recently, The Game broke silence after the announcement of a legendary women's wrestler getting inducted in Philadelphia.

In 1994, Bull Nakano made waves in the industry as she defeated Alundra Blayze for the WWE Women's Championship in Tokyo Dome at Big Egg Wrestling Universe. The reported attendance for the event was over 42,000 fans who witnessed Nakano's rise after defeating Blayze.

A trail-blazing star and an icon in women's wrestling, Nakano is finally getting inducted into the Hall of Fame in Philadelphia along with 'The Wiseman' Paul Heyman. After the news broke out, Triple H went on X (Twitter) and broke his silence while praising the veteran for her contributions to the industry:

"An unbelievable talent with an unforgettable look, and a mean streak a mile long. Bull Nakano isn’t just one of the best Women’s wrestlers of all time - she’s one of the best of all time, period."

Expand Tweet

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Triple H praises Rhea Ripley following WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Triple H has completely changed the product after creating his new regime following Vince McMahon's exit from WWE in 2022. The Game and his booking decisions have helped the promotion gain organic attention and create new stars for the product.

Rhea Ripley is one of the brightest examples of stars created under the current landscape. After she successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax in Perth, The Game praised the star for her performance in the main event and wished her ahead of WrestleMania XL:

"What a week it’s been for @RheaRipley. She’s a main event Superstar anywhere in the world…but this homecoming just turned things up a notch. Congrats to your Women's World Champion. Next stop: #WrestleMania XL."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see which star will leave Philadelphia as Women's World Champion.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE

Poll : Which star do you think will join the Hall of Fame class in 2024? Haku Lex Luger 0 votes View Discussion