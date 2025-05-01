Triple H breaks silence after former WWE champion officially retires from in-ring competition

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reacted to the news of a former champion retiring from in-ring competition. Hunter broke the silence by sending the superstar a heartfelt message.

Meiko Satomura, a pro wrestling veteran and a former NXT UK Women's Champion, is one of the most accomplished female wrestlers ever. She has won titles all around the world, including WWE, where she competed from 2020 to 2023. Meiko was a part of NXT UK, where she won the NXT UK Women's Championship. She also wrestled on NXT when the brand's United Kingdom division was merged with the United States one. Satomura's last match for the global juggernaut came last year when she took on Bayley during the company's tour of Japan.

Meiko Satomura has been on a farewell tour for the last several months, which concluded on April 29. The pro wrestling veteran teamed up with Manami to defeat Aja Kong and Chihiro Hashimoto in her farewell match.

The Japanese star has been receiving love and support from the pro wrestling fraternity since hanging up her boots. Triple H also reacted to her retirement with a heartfelt message on X:

"Congratulations to the Japanese wrestling legend and former @WWENXT UK Women’s Champion, Meiko Satomura. Your contributions to this industry have inspired a generation of female athletes around the world," Hunter posted

Veteran comments on Triple H potentially leaving WWE

Triple H took control of WWE's creative after his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, had to step down from the position amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

However, many hold the belief that there is a power struggle between the Game and The Rock, which could lead to TKO ousting the 14-time world champion from the company.

Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the situation, noting that he does not see Hunter leaving the global juggernaut.

"Well, that [problems between higher-ups] is the first thing I thought because that's more interesting than what they're doing in the ring. Who has control of WWE? Is it The Rock or is it Triple H? Now, there's recently been talk that Triple H is on his way out. I don't see that at all. I really don't."

Hunter has been handling the creative duties in World Wrestling Entertainment since July 2022. The company has soared to great heights under his leadership. However, recent developments involving The Rock have led many to question his future in the promotion.

