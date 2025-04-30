Legend addresses Triple H WWE exit talk amid The Rock power struggle rumors

Triple H's WWE position became a major talking point after The Rock unexpectedly missed WrestleMania 41. Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in World Wrestling Entertainment, recently shared his thoughts on the perceived power struggle among the higher-ups.

Ad

While The Rock is a board member of WWE's parent company, TKO, Triple H oversees the creative direction of main roster storylines. After WrestleMania 41, The Final Boss did not mention his former in-ring rival's name while addressing his fellow WWE creative team members.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo speculated that The Game's time with the company could end soon. However, Mantell dismissed that theory on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast:

Ad

Trending

"Well, that [problems between higher-ups] is the first thing I thought because that's more interesting than what they're doing in the ring. Who has control of WWE? Is it The Rock or is it Triple H? Now, there's recently been talk that Triple H is on his way out. I don't see that at all. I really don't." [From 58:13 – 58:34]

Ad

Ad

The Rock was expected to show up at WrestleMania 41 after aligning with John Cena and rapper Travis Scott. The two-night event concluded with Scott helping Cena win the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes, leaving fans questioning why The Rock did not appear.

Dutch Mantell on The Rock and Triple H revealing backstage information

In recent weeks, Triple H has spoken openly about his decision to turn John Cena heel in his retirement year. The Rock has also expressed a desire to see Cody Rhodes perform as a bad guy.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dutch Mantell is unsure whether the two men should discuss behind-the-scenes storyline ideas in out-of-character interviews. He also thinks they should stop being defensive when asked about WWE's booking flaws.

"If you're too defensive, I think that defeats the purpose," Mantell continued. "This is supposed to be a fun business, and people [fans] sit back and say, 'They're gonna do this, they're gonna do that.' But if they're going online and telling the fans what was scheduled to happen, and I don't even think they know what was supposed to happen, to tell you the truth, and who made the call, and why was it so clunky." [From 53:22 – 53:49]

Ad

In the same episode, Mantell explained why turning Cody Rhodes heel might not be a good idea.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More